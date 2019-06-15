Gang of burglars busted in Srinagar, property worth lakhs recovered: Police

Police in Srinagar on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of burglars and recovered stolen property, including an SUV and a sedan.

Also Read | Two militants who allegedly carried out attack on Police Post Chanapora arrested from Wathoora

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said five thieves have been arrested and property worth lakhs of rupees recovered from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Mohammad Yaseen Hajam of Trikolbal pattan, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar of hanjiwera Pattan, Altaf Ahmad Mir of Khumani Chowk Bemina, Irfan Ahmad Najar of Saida Kadal and Serwar Hussain Bhat of Labartal Budgam.

Also Read | 2 JeM militants, OGW involved in Chanapora attack arrested

SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal inspecting the recoveries made from a gang of burglars in Srinagar on Saturday, 15 June 2019. Aman Farooq/GK

“Copper utensils, electronic appliances, cigarettes, Scorpio, Santro, Honda City and a Maruti car were recovered from their possession,” said Mughal.

He said the modus operandi of the gang was to recce the big godowns, warehouses, houses and shops in the district and strike in the dead of the night and decamp with valuables. “The gang would take the help of special implements like bolt-cutters etc to break upon the locks and get access to the godowns,” he said.

Also Read | 3 interstate drug peddlers arrested: Police

The SSP said that the gang wuld take CCTVs and electronic surveillance equipments along with them and dispose them off to destroy the evidence.