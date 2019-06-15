Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 15, 2019, 3:55 PM

Gang of burglars busted in Srinagar, property worth lakhs recovered: Police

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 15, 2019, 3:55 PM
SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Saturday, 15 June 2019. Aman Farooq/GK

Police in Srinagar on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang of burglars and recovered stolen property, including an SUV and a sedan.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said five thieves have been arrested and property worth lakhs of rupees recovered from their possession.

Trending News

2 militants killed in Awantipora gunfight

SAC approves Rs 5,411 Cr Jhelum flood management project

Countries sponsoring terrorism must be held accountable: PM Modi at SCO

PM Modi-Imran exchange pleasantries

Those arrested were identified as Mohammad Yaseen Hajam of Trikolbal pattan, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar of hanjiwera Pattan, Altaf Ahmad Mir of Khumani Chowk Bemina, Irfan Ahmad Najar of Saida Kadal and Serwar Hussain Bhat of Labartal Budgam.

SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal inspecting the recoveries made from a gang of burglars in Srinagar on Saturday, 15 June 2019. Aman Farooq/GK

“Copper utensils, electronic appliances, cigarettes, Scorpio, Santro, Honda City and a Maruti car were recovered from their possession,” said Mughal.

He said the modus operandi of the gang was to recce the big godowns, warehouses, houses and shops in the district and strike in the dead of the night and decamp with valuables. “The gang would take the help of special implements like bolt-cutters etc to break upon the locks and get access to the godowns,” he said.

Latest News

ACB registers case against Deputy Mayor Srinagar, J&K Bank officials

Protesting doctors turn down Mamata's invite for talks, say CM has to apologise first

Train service suspended in south Kashmir on second straight day

Seven suffocated to death while cleaning hotel sewer in Gujarat's Vadodara

The SSP said that the gang wuld take CCTVs and electronic surveillance equipments along with them and dispose them off to destroy the evidence.

Related News