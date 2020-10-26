Garbage piles up in several city localities

With the authorities not removing garbage from several Srinagar localities for few days, locals fear the situation may turn into a health hazard.

Locals of Vechernag, Soura complained that due to no garbage collection for past four days, mounds of waste were lying on roads, streets and overflowed dustbins.

“We are not able to come out of our houses owing to the stench,” said Latief Ahmad of Vechernag.

He said that the garbage had piled up in front of pharmacist shops, residential houses and along the streets, causing a concern of health hazards.

Similarly, other affected areas including interior Nowhatta, interior Lal Chowk, have turned into garbage dump with heaps of waste lying scattered, not only in residential areas but also in front of some markets.

Locals said they feared the situation may lead to infectious diseases. A Hawal resident said: “If the situation remains same we could face a health crisis.”

Chief Sanitation Officer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mudasir Banday said that the field staff have collected the garbage and kept it at designated points from where it was to be transported to dumping site. “The SMC transport officer is the best man who can tell you why it was not transported,” he said.

SMC Transport Officer Ghulam Rasool Dar said that the machinery at dumping site Achen had developed some technical snag. “Due to it, the trucks loaded with garbage could not be unloaded at Achen. Thus, garbage from some areas could not be lifted. The machinery has now been restored,” he said.