GB Pant hospital attendants seek opening of front gate

Scores of attendants of neonates admitted in G B Pant Hospital here have appealed authorities to direct Medical Superintend to open the front gate as the closure is causing huge inconvenience to the patients being rushed to ward as they enter the children hospital.

According to attendants, they have to carry the babies on shoulders and rush to other side of the hospital from where the gate is opened which is causing lot of inconvenience to all those visiting the hospital.

“It was easy to carry kids from the front gate but the hospital authorities have closed it and opened the rear gate which is inconvenient to us as we have to rush babies inside emergency ward which is near the front gate,” said Muhammad Gulzar Ganie, an attendant from Tral area.

According to the attendants, the authorities at GB Pant Hospital should take cue from SMHS, SKIMS, Lal Ded and other hospitals where the entrance to emergency wards is from front side and near to the main entry.