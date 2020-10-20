GK IMPACT | KU to slash fee for mercy chance exams

The Kashmir University (KU) administration has decided to slash the fee of the candidates who had applied for mercy chance exams.

The move comes days after the Greater Kashmir highlight the plight of the aggrieved candidates. The candidates were charged Rs 5000 per paper by the University.

Though the University Council had fixed this fee a long back, the issue came to limelight earlier this year when a group of candidates applied for mercy chance in LLB department, which had tentatively decided to conduct the exam for mercy chance.

Controller examination KU, M Y Bhat said he has recommended 50 percent relaxation in the fee charged from candidates who have applied for mercy chance exam.

“I was asked for my remarks and I recommended 50 percent relaxation in the fee per subject, charged from the candidates,” controller examination said. He said the move will provide some sigh of relief to the candidates.

He said his recommendations were submitted to the office of Register KU for further process.

Earlier, the aggrieved candidates were up in arms against the KU administration for charging huge amount of money as exam fee for mercy chance. Registrar KU, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir confirmed that the varsity was mulling to slash the fee charged from candidates for mercy chance exams.

“The controller has recommended 50 percent relaxation and we are processing it further,” he said. The Registrar said they were exploring the possibilities for giving further relaxation to the candidates in it.

“We will see if we can reduce it further and provide more relief to the candidates,” he said.

He said the candidates who have applied for mercy chance were not recent pass outs or presently enrolled in the University. “These are those candidates who have passed the exam in 90s,” he said