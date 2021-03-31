GK Sports Correspondent bereaved

Muhammad Afzal Khan, father of Greater Kashmir Sports Correspondent Abid Khan passed away after brief spell of illness on late Tuesday night.

People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza. Congregational Fateh Khawani will be held at 2.30 pm at Central New Road Kathi Darwaza. GK staffers have condoled the demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party has condoled demise. In their condolence message, the party leaders prayed for peace to the soul of the deceased and strength to the bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss. Those who have condoled the demise included G N Lone Hanjura general secretary PDP, Abdul Hamid Kosheen district president Srinagar and state Youth secretary Arif Laigaroo.

J&K Football Association has also condoled the demise and expressed sympathy with Abid Khan.