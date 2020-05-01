GK staffers bereaved

Nisar Ahmad Shah Naqushbandi, father of GK reporter, Ubeer Naqushbandi passed away after a brief spell of illness Friday at SKIMS here.

Family sources said the mourning will be held for four days at their residence, General Road, Ahmednagar Al-Hamza Colony (House No.4), till Monday. However, no congregational prayers will be held owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghulam Nabi Mir, father-in-law of GK photojournalist, Aman Farooq passed away due to cardiac arrest. The staffers of Greater Kashmir and its sister concern Kashmir Uzma have condoled the demises and prayed for courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.