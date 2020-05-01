Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:27 PM

GK staffers bereaved

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:27 PM
Representational pic

Nisar Ahmad Shah Naqushbandi, father of GK reporter, Ubeer Naqushbandi passed away after a brief spell of illness Friday at SKIMS here.

Family sources said the mourning will be held for four days at their residence, General Road, Ahmednagar Al-Hamza Colony (House No.4), till Monday. However, no congregational prayers will be held owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

HC calls for detention record in Sagar's case

ED Bank presents Rs 4.73 lacs cheque to Div Com

BGSBU organises webinar on Tourism industry revival

Over 2.33 lakh people covered in COVID19 health audit: DC Ganderbal

Ghulam Nabi Mir, father-in-law of GK photojournalist, Aman Farooq passed away due to cardiac arrest. The staffers of Greater Kashmir and its sister concern Kashmir Uzma have condoled the demises and prayed for courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

Related News