GMC starts sero-survey for COVID19 in Pulwama

Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has deputed a team of doctors to conduct national sero-survey for COVID19 titled “National sero-surveillance to monitor trend of SARS-CoV-2 infection transmission in India: Community-based surveillance.”

A statement said a team of faculty, resident doctors and medical interns from Department of Community Medicine (SPM), GMC has been deputed by Dr Samia Rashid, Principal GMC for conducting the survey in Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) assigned 10 clusters of the district, said Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine, GMC and nodal person for the survey.

ICMR is conducting the study through its regional centres, however the Director General ICMR and Secretary, Department of Health Research, MOHFW, Dr Balram Bhargava asked GMC to conduct the study in Pulwama on its behalf for which it has communicated to Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, J&K and Dr Rashid.

“The trend of seropositivity will also be looked at to monitor the community-level transmission. Pooled seroprevalence from the group of districts for each of the four strata will be used to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 infection in the country,” as per the ICMR.