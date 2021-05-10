GOC 15 Corps offers prayers with JAKLI soldiers

GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey offered Magrib prayers with soldiers of Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre here on Monday.

In a statement PRO Defence (Srinagar) said that he conveyed his best wishes to the soldiers on the occasion of Ramadhan and complimented them on their professional work under the trying conditions of COVID19 pandemic.

The statement said that he called on the religious leaders to continue to pray for the wellbeing of all mankind and appealed people to work along with the medical fraternity and J&K administration to fight the challenge.

“We all must adhere to the precautions being advised by the experts for greater good of all of us,” the GOC said.

He conveyed happiness at the opportunity to share this moment with the soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry.