Gousia Colony residents appeal SMC Commissioner

Residents of Gousia Colony Labroo Lane Babademb Khanyar near Shehri Khas Gate have appealed SMC Commissioner to give administrative go ahead in much needed reconstruction of lane.

According to residents, the estimate for the reconstruction of lane from house of GM Labroo to M Lateef Lone was already put to tender process and the construction has been stalled due to administrative approval.

“The entire colony section is suffering due to pending work of the lane. We urge SMC Commissioner to give immediate orders as winter like conditions are already commencing,” said members of the delegation.

The residents said if the work is not sanctioned on time, they would be compelled to write to Lt Governor’s grievance cell about the delay in issue of public importance in Sheher-e- Khaas.