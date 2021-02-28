Govt committed to meet developmental aspirations of J&K people: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today said that UT Government is committed to taking all requisite measures and initiatives to meet the developmental aspirations of the people of J&K.

He said this while interacting with several delegations which called on his at Raj Bhawan here.

The delegation included members of Intizamia Committee Ziyarat Sharief, Aishmuqam, President GSPF, and Award winning Environmentalist who projected their concerning issues and demands.

A delegation of Intizamia Committee Ziyarat Sharief, Aishmuqam, Anantnag called on the Lt Governor and submitted a charter of demands before him pertaining to the maintenance, beautification, and preservation of the rich heritage of Sufi township of Aishmuqam.

Similarly, a delegation of Global Strategic Policy Foundation (GSPF), Pune led by its President Dr. Anant Bhagwat also called on the Lt Governor and discussed various issues of the social reformation and national interest.

Meanwhile, Award winning Environmentalist, Abdul Rashid also met the Lt Governor and discussed issues pertaining to the conservation, protection, and restoration of environment.

The Lt Governor listened to all the issues and demands put forth by the members of delegations and assured them that their genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and early redressal.