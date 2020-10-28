Govt committed to revive cultural activities: Advisor Baseer

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan said that government is committed to revive cultural activities in Jammu and Kashmir and every effort is being made in this regard.

The Advisor made these remarks while chairing a meeting at Civil Secretariat here regarding revival of cultural activities in Jammu and Kashmir which was attended by officers from Cultural and Tourism departments.

He said that while we are opening up, after a long time in view of the pandemic, we need to roll out programmes on ground for reviving the cultural activities. He directed the officers that cultural activities should not be restricted to Jammu and Srinagar cities but the activities should be rolled out in all the districts.

“We have reached a stage where we need to pick up and roll out activities with renewed energy and enthusiasm. The tourism and cultural departments complement and supplement each other and their coordination will go a long way in the promotion of cultural activities,” he said.