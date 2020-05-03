Govt for institutional coordination to fight COVID19 pandemic

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, on Sunday urged for coordination among various health institutions to deal with the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

The Advisor made the remarks during a meeting here to review various measures being put in place by different institutions and departments especially SKIMS Soura and GMC Srinagar, regarding prevention and control of COVID19

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Nodal Officer COVID19, Director SKIMS, Principal GMC Srinagar, Additional Commissioner Divisonal Commissioner Officer (Kashmir), Deputy Director Health Services Kashmir, MD, JK Medical Supplies Corporation, Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina and other officers were present in the meeting.

Reviewing the working of SKIMS and the GMC, the Advisor urged for adapting a well-coordinated approach and to focus on institutional coordination especially among main health institutions dedicated for COVID19 in the Valley.

He said a well-coordinated approach which includes best practices, collaboration of work, needs to be adopted to flatten the curve of corona in J&K.

During the meeting, the Advisor also highlighted the importance of ensuring the security of those who are at the forefront in the fight against the deadly virus.

He said there should be zero violence against medical professionals, frontline healthcare workers and police personnel. The Advisor instructed for taking appropriate actions against those found indulging in any kind of violent means.

During the meeting, the officers gave detailed information regarding preventive measures and steps put in place to curb the spread of deadly virus.

Highlighting the need to deal with the situation as per the recommended guidelines, Khan said strict lockdown needs to be enforced so that the curve of virus could be flattened at an earliest. He also directed ensuring availability of medicine and other essential commodities in red zones.