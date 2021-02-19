Govt sanctions UMTAs for capital cities

General Administration Department (GAD) today accorded sanction to the establishment of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) for metropolitan regions of Srinagar and Jammu.

The 20 member UMTAs will be headed by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as its chairperson along with 18 other members and one member secretary.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) for metropolitan regions of Jammu and Srinagar under section 16 A (1) of J&K Metropolitan Region Development Authority Act, 2018,” reads the order of the GAD.

The UMTAs in their respective Metropolitan Regions will “secure development of an integrated, efficient, modern, multi-modal mobility system including non-motorized means of mobility with focus on movement of people and goods instead of vehicles for the area falling in the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Region Development Authority of which it is a part, and to undertake all such activities as are necessary or incidental in achieving the targeted object,” according to the GAD.

The UMTAs will prepare a strategic plan document viz. Mobility Management Plan through such internal or external consultations as deemed necessary or expedient for developing an integrated, efficient, modern and multi-modal mobility system.

They will formulate a policy for guiding the approach for developing the transport system in the regions and also identify sources of finance for the development of transport infrastructure.

“They will identify need and finalize regulatory mechanisms to regulate integration between different modes, safety, fares, interoperability, and other allied aspects,” the order says. “The UMTAs will identify interventions in terms of infrastructure and amenities required to be made to achieve the objective.”

UMTAs will promote research and development on mobility, and capacity building for upgrading skills of stakeholders, the GAD order reads.