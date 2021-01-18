Great to see Kashmir youth creating awareness on road safety norms: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Monday appreciated the youth for coming forward to create awareness on road safety norms, which he termed as necessary to save precious lives.

Flagging off the ‘National Road Safety Month’ being organised by the Traffic Police City, the IGP said that in view of annual national level data of fatalities, grievous and minor injuries due to road accidents, the road safety has become a challenging and collective job of all.

The theme for this year’s month-long Road Safety programme is “Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha (Save lives by following road safety rules).”

The IGP lauded the youth for coming forward for creating awareness on road safety rules. “Authorities are doing their job well. But it is great to see that youth are also becoming part of awareness campaigns to motivate the commuters to adhere to road safety norms by observing traffic rules,” he said

“Traffic Police is committed to work towards reducing such unfortunate incidents. The role played by traffic police, youth and media in this regard is commendable,” he added.

The IGP Kashmir appreciated the initiative of the Traffic Police City and exuded confidence that the month long awareness programmes on road safety will encourage people to follow traffic rules in letter and spirit.

At the inaugural function, a bike rally on road safety was flagged off by the IGP in which large number of local youth participated.

The rally started from Traffic Police Office Polo View here and marched through Radio Kashmir, Abdullah Bridge, Via Convent School, LD Hospital, Sheergari to JehangirChowk, Dalgate, RMBagh and culminated back at Polo View.

The bikers carried placards and signages on road safety awareness.

“The awareness is given vide publicity and people are requested through various channels of communication to abide traffic rules, respect road safety laws and save lives,” said an official.

He said that the motto of the month long event is to make people aware and encourage them to abide by the traffic rules.

Among others, SSP Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Javid Ahmad Koul, SP East Sheema Nabi Qasba, ASP Traffic City Dr. Zahoor Ahmad, Dy SP Traffic City West Ghulam Hassan, Dy. SP Traffic City North, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Dy. SP Traffic City South Sheikh Aadil attended the inaugural function.

A large number of commuters also witnessed the event. Many volunteers were part of the programme as well.