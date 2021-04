Residents of Gul Colony Sector 9 HMT Srinagar Tuesday appealed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to direct the authorities to repair dilapidated interior lane.

A delegation of locals said that the lane has tuned into cesspool, forcing them to stay indoors.

“There is water logging in the lane. The locality is literally under flood,” they added.

“We had taken up the matter with concerned authorities for long now but their peals have fallen on deaf ears,” they said.