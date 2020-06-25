Gupta reviews measures for conservation of Dal

Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta Thursday hold a meeting to review the progress of various activities being undertaken for conservation and rejuvenation of Dal Lake.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury, Vice Chairman LAWDA; Chief Engineer R&B, Kashmir and other officers also participated in the virtual meeting.

During the meeting detailed deliberations were held on various issues and progress made on directions of Lieutenant Governor, High Court and Committee of Experts on Dal conservation. Gupta was briefed about the action taken on the directions received so far.

He urged for time bound completion of all developmental works including drugging, de-weeding, face-lifting and beautification of Dal. He also asked the officers to expedite process of relocating Dal dwellers.

Regarding illegal constructions and encroachments of the lake, Gupta directed for removing such enchantments at an earliest, besides taking strict action on illegal constructions.