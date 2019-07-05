Gurupurab celebrated with religious fervor

Gurupurab was celebrated by Sikh community with religious fervor across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobindji the sixth Guru of Sikhs.

Throughout the day, devotees thronged Gurudwaras to attend special prayers.

The main function was held Chatipadshahi Guruduwara at Rainawari here where largest numbers of devotees assembled for special prayers.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The celebrations were also held in other city Gurduwaras at Amira Kadal, Jawahar Nagar, Allochibagh, Barzulla, Rangreth.

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on the auspicious occasion greeted Sikh community of the state.

Chairman APSCC Jagmohan Singh Raina termed the occasion significant for Kashmir. “Guru Hargobind Ji had travelled to Kashmir to spread the message of peace and brotherhood in 1616 AD.”

“There are Guruduwaras across Kashmir in Guru Hargobindji’s memory. Among these prominent is Chattipadshahi Guruduwara located at Rainawari which was built in 1819. The landmark (Chattipadshahi) stands as a symbol of peace and brotherhood,” he added.

Advisor Ganai visits Chattipadshahi

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai visited Chattipadshahi to participate in celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji.

On the occasion, Ganai extended greetings to the Sikh community of the state. He also took stock of arrangements put in place by the district administration for smooth celebrations at the Gurdwara.

The Advisor reiterated his instructions to concerned authorities for ensuring the convenience of all required facilities to the community.

Ganai remembered the role of Guru Hargobindji in strengthening faith among followers of the religion. He also eulogised such occasions as an epitome of communal harmony and brotherhood.

“These sacred events strengthen this cordial bond as the celebrations bring the communities closer to each other,” he said.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

The devotees thanked Ganai for his interest in ensuring that the celebrations are observed with full zeal and religious fervor.

Celebrations were held across north and south Kashmir Gurduwaras including Pulwama, Baramulla, Jammu and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday extended warm greeting to the people especially the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Ji.

Party president while greeting the people said, “I hope that the day increases the prospects of peace and prosperity in the state. The message of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji was that of peace, brotherhood and coexistence. I take this opportunity to extend my warm wishes to the people. I hope the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in the state.”

Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Devendar Singh Rana, Javaid Ahmad Dar, minority wing organizer Jagdish Sigh Azad, Trilochan Sigh Wazir, Harbans Singh, Satwant Kour, Ratan Lal Gupta have also extended warm greeting to the people on the auspicious eve.