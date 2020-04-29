Gynae residents at SKIMS MC Hospital stage protest, demand 'standard' PPEs

Resident doctors of department of gynaecology at SKIMS Medical College (MC) Hospital Bemina, here Wednesday staged protest against alleged apathy of administration to ensure their safety on duty, amid coronavirus pandemic. The doctors threatened to resign en masse if their demand to provide them with “standard quality protective gear” was not met.

Reiterating their demand for supply of the protective gear, a group of resident doctors of the department refused to join their duties.

A doctor, who was part of the protest, said the administration was putting their lives at risk and their repeated calls for adhering to guidelines while preparing duty roasters has “fallen on deaf ears.” The doctor said there was shortage of staff at the hospital which has been designated COVID19 facility on April 1.

The doctors said they have sent a communications highlighting their demand to the Principal of the College.

The letter, signed by 11 doctors, senior residents and postgraduate scholars of department of gynaecology and obstetrics on April 28 has highlighted four points and demanded immediate action by Principal, saying in case of the failure the letter should be considered “mass resignation”.

The doctors have drawn attention of the authorities towards OT and blood bank of the hospital, which they allege, was not kept as per the guidelines. The doctors have demanded adherence to three week quarantine period for doctors on COVID19 duty “as per the WHO (guidelines)”.

They have alleged that there were inadequate facilities at the designated quarantine facilities.

Prof Riyaz Untoo, Principal of the medical college said the doctors “are just resorting to excuses and do not want to work.”

“These people don’t want to work. We have standard PPE and are following duty roasters prepared by their own department,” he said.

The Principal said the issue was an “artificial one” and erupted after J&K government recently communicated its decision to use the gynae department of the hospital for handling pregnant women suspected or confirmed to have contracted coronavirus infection.

“For entire month, the department carried one delivery. And now, when they think they will need to work, they are creating false notions,” he said.