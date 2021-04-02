Hangul census begins from today

The Department of Wildlife Protection is going to conduct Hangul Population Estimation (Census) 2021 in and around Dachigam National Park from April 3 to 10.

“To ensure smooth conduct without any disturbance of the Hangul Population Estimation (Census) 2021, the Dachigam National Park shall remain closed from April 3rd to April 10 for all visitors,” states an order issued by Wildlife Department, Central Division, Srinagar.

An official said that the census of the Hangul population is conducted after every two years by adopting specific methodology to ascertain growth or drop of the Hangul (Kashmiri stag).

In this process, the official said, they involve members of civil society, Non Government Organizations, scholars, and University students to make the census more credible and transparent.

“The wildlife department provides logistic support to those involved in census. Later, experts analyze the census data to prepare preservation plans for the endangered species,” added the official.

The official said that: “The census would be conducted in the entire Hangul Landscape i.e., around 800 sq km of area which goes upto Shikargah Tral and Wangat, besides Dachigam.”

The official said that around 350-400 officials and employees of the Wildlife Departments will also be involved in the census. In the last census which was conducted in 2019, the official said, they had recorded a population of 237 Hanguls and it had increased from the past.