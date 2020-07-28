HC accepts expert panel's suggestions on RSGC, Nehru Park embankment repairs

J&K High Court has accepted recommendations of a Committee of Experts on use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in Royal Spring Golf Course (RSGC) and repairs of damaged embankments of Nehru Park here.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar while accepting the recommendations directed the authorities to strictly follow them.

The Committee in keeping with the Court directions had heard Secretary RSGC who had apprised it that of 17 chemical fertilizers and pesticides used in the Golf Course, in six cases organic equivalence were now being used.

During its visit to RSGC, the Committee had also seen that the work on construction of bio-digesters had started. It had also come to know about collecting of run-off water in the water bodies within the RSGC premises.

Based on their visit to the RSGC, the Committee had directed for testing of water at the water exit points towards Dal Lake.

While the Committee has asked the Secretary RSGC and Vice Chairman LAWDA to prevent release of any pollutants into the Lake through run-off, leaching or in any other manner, it said the release of excess water through the gates along the RSGC boundary and drawl of water from Dal would be done after due intimation to Vice Chairman, LAWDA.

While modifying its earlier order, the Court accepted the recommendations of the Committee and said the same be strictly followed by the RSGC.

With regard to the proposal from department of Floriculture regarding repairing of damaged embankments of Nehru Park, the Committee has recommended that any work of repair should ensure that the area of the island Park remains limited to the existing status with no addition whatsoever.

While the Committee asked the VC LWADA to ensure that the cadastral boundary of the park was clearly marked on the map and on the ground, it directed for ensuring that toilet in the park does not release any effluent into the Lake beyond acceptable limits.

While the expert panel recommended that frequent and regular test of effluent will be carried out by SPCB and LAWDA, it asked the Authority to ensure that all construction debris be removed by the concerned agency and no remnants left in the Lake.

The Court accepted the recommendations of the Committee and directed VC LAWDA to ensure that the same were implemented in letter and spirit.