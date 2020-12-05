HC for measures to declare Dal Lake as eco-sensitive zone

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) as well as Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment Department to remain present on February 10 in case they fail to report on declaring Dal lake and its surrounding areas as eco sensitive zone.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice PuneetGupta directed the two authorities to take urgent steps for preparation and approval of the proposal in this regard.

While the Court held that the proposal should be forwarded to the concerned Competent Authority of the Government of India within two months if not already done, it said a report in this regard be placed before Court and the Committee of Experts (CoE) on Dal by February 10.

With regard to relocation and rehabilitation of persons within and around the Dal Lake, the court directed ShaleenKabra, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department and Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD to examine the issue and come up with a proper action plan by February 10.

The Court directed the Department of Tourism to prepare forthwith an action plan, announce guidelines and take immediate steps for registration of Shikaras and all other vessels on the Dal Lake.

While the Court said fitting of hull based bio-digesters in more of the houseboats be undertaken and be closely monitored by LAWDA and Pollution Control Board, it said the authorities shall comply with its orders regarding stoppage of vegetable cultivation in the Dal Lake.

With regard to flow of sewage into the Dal, the court said let this aspect be brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary forthwith.

While the Court directed LAWDA to ensure that the result of Drone Survey and GIS Data prepared by it was properly maintained, it said the same may be put in the public domain. The Court asked the government to take urgent steps to construct a western peripheral road on the Dal Lake in order to prevent encroachments of the lake.

With regard to de-weeding, the court appreciated the expertise imparted by the CoE and the huge efforts made by it in enabling purchase of de-weeding machinery by LAWDA. “The deweeders purchased have been manufactured indigenously resulting in saving major cost on import by the Government of J&K” the court said.