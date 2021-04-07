HC quashes PSA detention of 3

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed detention of three persons who were booked under Public Safety Act.

A bench of Vinod Chatterji Koul quashed the detention of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Chersoo village of district Pulwama, Muhammad Iqbal Hafiz of Prichoo Pulwama and Shakir Ahmad Mir of Zainapora, district Shopian.

While Bhat was booked under PSA on 31.08.2020 by District Magistrate Pulwama, Hafiz was detained vide order dated 18.07.2019 issued by District Magistrate Pulwama.

Mir was placed under preventive detention vide order dated 10.08.2019 issued by District Magistrate, Shopian.

While disposing of their habeas corpus petitions, the court directed the government to set the detainees at liberty forthwith provided they were not required in any other case.