HC seeks details on implementation of mining rules

The High Court has warned of adverse orders in case the authorities failed to inform it about the steps taken to implement statutory provisions and rules for mining in J&K.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation by Peoples’ Forum, a non-governmental organisation, division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar said the Court would be constrained to pass adverse orders on the next hearing in case Director General of Mines Safety, government of India, Director of Mines Safety and Regional Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines failed to comply with its order.

The Court held that despite grant of final opportunity and imposition of costs in terms of its order on March 18 this year, there was no appearance on behalf of Director General of Mines Safety, Director of Mines Safety and Regional Controller of Mines, Indian Bureau of Mines.

The Court said in terms of the order four weeks time was granted to the three authorities for filing a response failing which they were liable to pay Rs 25,000.

“Neither counter affidavit has been filed nor there is any representation on their behalf,” said the Court. “We will give the benefit to these respondents of the difficult situation on account of the COVID19 pandemic”.

Issuing notice to the three authorities, the Court asked them to ensure compliance with the March 18 order within six weeks.

In case they failed to comply with the order, the Court said, it will be constrained to pass the adverse orders in the matter on the next date of hearing.

In its earlier order, the Court had also sought to know about the environmental degradation and the adverse impact on the ecology due to illegal mining and measures to ensure safety and security of the workers in the mines.