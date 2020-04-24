HC seeks govt response on plea challenging FIR against Kashmir journalist

The High Court on Friday asked J&K government to file response on a plea by journalist and author, Gowhar Geelani, challenging an FIR registered against him by Cyber Police Station Kashmir, under section 13 of UAPA and section 505 IPC.

In his petition filed through his counsel Salih Pirzada, the petitioner has challenged the jurisdiction of the Cyber Police Station saying ‘it cannot investigate the offences beyond the purview of Information Technology (IT) Act”.

The Cyber Police, he said, has no jurisdiction to register and investigate case relating to offences falling under the provisions of UAPA and IPC.

A bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey issued the notice on the plea after hearing through video-conference advocate Salih and senior additional advocate general B A Dar, who was representing J&K administration. Dar accepted notice on behalf of the respondent. The Court also sought status report in the matter by May 20, the next date of hearing of the case.

The counsel told the Court that besides a freelance journalist contributing to Deutsche Welle, The Federal, BBC, Scroll and Quint, the petitioner was the author of “Kashmir: Rage and Reason”.

“There is no material, which forms the basis for registration of case against a journalist, who only performs his professional duties, as guaranteed under Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India,” the counsel said.

The action of the respondent, the counsel said, was aimed to deter the petitioner from exercising the professional obligations in accordance with freedom of expression granted under Constitution of India.

“Any restraint on the freedom of press constitutes violation of the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. Press is one of the organs through which thoughts and ideas are expressed and discussed,” he said, adding any action to implicate the petitioner with the charge of having indulged in the commission of any criminal offence therefore cannot sustain under law.

“Since the impugned FIR mentions no offending word that requires investigation and trial, as such, the mobilization of a criminal case on illusory grounds based on mere speculation is illegal and against the principles of criminal justice. It is therefore liable to be quashed,” the petition reads.

Senior AAG, BA Dar however said on the threshold of the investigation, the Court has no power to interfere in the matter which was beyond its scope of powers exercised in terms of section 482 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Dar told the Court that the investigation of the case has transferred to Sadder police station.