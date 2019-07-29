HC seeks report on garbage management in Srinagar

The High Court on Monday directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to report within a week how garbage collected in the summer capital city is dumped and treated.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed the SMC to furnish the details about stepwise method of garbage collection its segregation, dumping and how it is ultimately treated in Srinagar.

The direction came after advocate Momin Khan on behalf of SMC submitted that he shall file the status report which he said was ready before the Court within a week.

The Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation by advocate A R Hanjura, seeking to curb dog menace in Srinagar City.

Meanwhile the court directed Housing and Urban Development Department to inform it in a week about the decision taken on a request made by the SMC with regard to financial support to complete project on dealing with the dog sterilization in Srinagar.

The court issued the direction after it observed that the Housing and Urban Development Department had not informed it as to in what manner it has considered the request made by the SMC by its letter dated 10 May 2018 for requisite financial support. The SMC has contended before the court that the project on dealing with the dog menace in the Srinagar City is being run by the Corporation from its internal meager resources.