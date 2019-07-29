Srinagar, Today's Paper
D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2019, 2:02 AM

HC seeks report on garbage management in Srinagar

D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2019, 2:02 AM

The High Court on Monday directed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to report within a week how garbage collected in the summer capital city is dumped and treated.  

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed the SMC to furnish the details about stepwise method of garbage collection its segregation, dumping and how it is ultimately treated in Srinagar. 

Trending News

In Kashmir, young and educated yearn to see their career take off

NC president Farooq Abdullah addresses a party rally at Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar on Monday, April 15 2019. Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmir on precipice

In 15 days, more than 1.5 lakh jobless postgraduates register with Govt

Shah, his team working on Kashmir

The direction came after advocate Momin Khan on behalf of SMC submitted that he shall file the status report which he said was ready before the Court within a week. 

The Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation by advocate A R Hanjura, seeking to curb dog menace in Srinagar City. 

Meanwhile the court directed Housing and Urban Development Department to inform it in a week about the decision taken on a request made by the SMC with regard to financial support to complete project on dealing with the dog sterilization in Srinagar.  

Latest News

Discussion on challenges to Research in Social Sciences held at KU

Union Secretary Posts inaugurates Head of Circles Conference

For power, NC will help in revoking Art 35-A: PDP

Let Centre clear rumours on Article 35-A: Sajad Sheikh

The court issued the direction after it observed that the Housing and Urban Development Department had not informed it as to in what manner it has considered the request made by the SMC by its letter dated 10 May 2018 for requisite financial support. The SMC has contended before the court that the project on dealing with the dog menace in the Srinagar City is being run by the Corporation from its internal meager resources.

Related News