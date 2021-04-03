HCBA accords farewell to Abdul Rashid Malik PDJ Srinagar, his team

High Court Bar Association (HCBA) Srinagar on Saturday organized a programme to bid farewell to Principal District & Sessions Judge (PDJ) Srinagar Abdul Rashid Malik and his colleagues on their transfer.

Bar remembered the magnificent work done by Malik and other Judicial officers during their tenure at Srinagar despite difficult situation and challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion Bar Association presented a farewell address and lauded the role played by the outgoing judicial officers in dispensation of Justice. Bar thanked the Judicial officers for their support and cooperation in making the Bar and Bench relations healthy. Bar remembered their merit and unparalleled legal acumen.

On the occasion, the Principal District and Sessions Judge, shared his rich experience while serving in Srinagar. Malik said that the role of Bar & Bench is indispensable to each other and both act hand in glove to ensure access to justice.

He apprised the HCBA on the role of both Bar and Bench in strengthening healthy justice dispensation system. He emphasized that the quality of judgments is determined by the level of assistance of members of Bar. He praised all the members of the Bar and Advocates for their competence, professional integrity and for their whole hearted support in the dispensation of justice and wished them best of luck.

The judges narrated their experience while being in Srinagar and expressed gratitude towards the Bar & other staff members for their overall support. The members of the Association accorded standing obviation to Malik and other Judges for maintaining cordial relations while discharging the judicial work in an impartial and fairless manner.

Advocates N.A. Ronga, Mohamad Ashraf Bhat, Bashir Sidiq and other members of the Bar spoke on the occasion.