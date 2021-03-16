Help us to eradicate drug menace: Police

Police today initiated a drug de-addiction campaign in view of the growing menace of drug abuse and addiction especially among youth.

In a statement, police spokesperson said the programme was started in Sub-Division Hazratbal, Shaheed Gunj and Sadder by distributing informative stickers to make the general public aware about the ill-effect of drug consumption and drug peddling.

SP Hazratbal Sudhanshu Verma, SDPO Hazratbal Shafaat Mohammad, SDPO Sadder Azhar Rashid, SDPO Shaheed Gunj Shahijahan Choudhary along with concerned SHOs and territorial officers visited some prominent institutions and places like Four Friends School Gillikadal Zaidibal Srinagar, Govt Higher Secondary School Rawalpora, Govt High School Natipora, Akash Coaching Institute Rajbagh, Education Solution Coaching Institute Karan Nagar, Hari Singh High Street Market, Iqbal Memorial Institute Bemina, Amar Singh College Srinagar. They held brief interactive sessions with the audience about the substance abuse and then distributed stickers among them to spread the awareness about the drug abuse.

SP Hazratbal while interacting with the students at Four Friends School Gillikadal Zaidibal, asked them to come forward to eradicate the menace of drug abuse from the society by playing active role in propagating and educating your dear ones about the drug abuse. They were asked to contact on the given helpline phone numbers for any assistance and to come forward for any information about drug peddlers.

During the campaign, SDPO Sadder & SDPO Shaheed Gunj asked the general public to assist police in identifying the drug peddlers, so that the society can be made drugs free.