Help us trace our missing son: Bemina family appeals J&K police

A day after police said a scholar Hilal Ahmad Dar has joined militant ranks, the family on Wednesday appealed to Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar to help them to get their son back.

“We appeal to the IGP that justice may be done with trekker Hilal Ahmad Dar since he is innocent,” the family said. “He was not doing any unlawful activity.”

Dar from Bemina area of Srinagar, who was pursuing PhD went missing on June 13 during a trekking expedition to high altitude Naranag in the central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

While his four other friends returned home the same evening, Dar did not. The family said that Dar was an “honest, dedicated and a patriotic citizen. They displayed “a chat of Hilal, with his friends”, saying he “wanted to join Indian Air Force.”

“As can be inferred from this chat with his friends he is very patriotic and wanted to join IAF,” the family said. “His conduct throughout his studies has been excellent.”

The family said they will persuade Dar to return if police help them to trace him. “We appeal to IGP to help us in locating our son so that we can persuade him and people with whom he is for his safe return to home,” they said. “We will be highly obliged and thankful if government will help us so that a highly educated and disciplined student is allowed to lead a dignified and respectable life.”

The family of the scholar also staged a protest seeking his whereabouts. The protesters mostly women said they were sure that Dar has not joined militancy.

“Even if he has joined militancy, police should help us in tracing him. On one hand we are being informed that police is looking for him and on the other hand, police say he has joined militant outfit,” the protesters said.