Helpline for students launched in Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz today launched a dedicated helpline ‘Students Speak’ to provide an exclusive grievance Redressal platform to the student community of District Srinagar.

An official statement said students can reach out to this helpline at Ph. no 0194-3574337 & 0194-3574338 and at email: *[email protected]* to highlight their issues particularly related to online classes for proper facilitation, etc. They can seek appointments for psychological counselling as well.

Owing to the COVID Pandemic, our normal lifestyles have undergone a dramatic alteration. One of the most vulnerable sections of the society battling this alteration has been our student community. In the recent past, district administration has noted several issues affecting the student community.

For instance, there was a case where the student was disabled from attending online classes on account of fees negotiation by a top school in the city. In another case, a student was subjected to severe corporal punishment in a coaching institute. In other instances, students were found facing hardships switching over to regular online classes due to apathy of school management . Over and above this, there are serious mental health related challenges that our students have been subjected to on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to help our students in Srinagar to tide over such challenges and to provide them with solutions to their grievances, DC Srinagar has launched a special ‘Students Speak’ Helpline as an exclusive forum addressing the issues of student community.

This helpline will be manned by dedicated teachers, counsellors & grievance redressal attendants during the working hours.

We hope that this initiative of the district administration will emerge as the solution provider for our students and will facilitate them in focussing on their core studies without having to worry about other ancillary concerns, DC said.

Assistance through Helpline shall be available between 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on all working days.