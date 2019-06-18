Herdsmen demand compensation for sheep killed in Abdullah Bridge accident

A group of Bakerwals have demanding compensation for over 150 sheep that were killed after a speeding car crashed into a herd over Abdullah Bridge earlier this month.

At least 24 sheep had died on the spot and many others fell into Jhelum after the accident.

“We have already lost 151 sheep as of now and many are severely injured. We were supposed to take them to Sonmarg like every year for grazing but now we are stuck in Srinagar,” Said Mohammad Aslam Khatanas.

“The driver was let go on bail, we demand strict punishment for the driver, we are poor and these sheep are our only source of income.”

The protesting herdsmen comprised of five families said that they met officials from Srinagar district administration but so far nothing has been done to compensate their loss.

“After losing 151 sheep, around 30 more are still injured which are in bad shape, no one will buy them and they cannot walk either. We are stuck in the middle of nowhere,” said Muhammad Sharif, adding that the loss amounted to Rs 10 lakhs.

A car speeding over Abdullah Bridge crushed 24 sheep to death on June 7 and badly wounded many when a flock was being herded across Jhelum by the Bakerwals.

Police seized the car arrested its driver before a case was registered for rash and negligent driving