'High time to strategize fight against COVID19'

SKIMS today inaugurated its 25th Postgraduate Research Presentation Program (PGRPP) here today.

The event is organized by Department of Neurology SKIMS. SKIMS in a statement said around 137 research papers will be presented during the two day event. The event is partly conducted through virtual mode considering the ongoing pandemic.

The inaugural ceremony was conducted in SKIMS auditorium with limited participants and all COVID- 19 protocols were followed.

DrRoufAsmi HOD Neurology and Organizing Chairman of the event expressed hope that the event will benefit the young scholars. “The event is great opportunity for all to exchange information and knowledge and to promote scientific culture, he added.

Director SKIMS/ Ex-officio Secretary to Govt. Dr. A. G Ahangar complimented the organizing department. He said the PGRP offers great learning platform to young researchers to present their research in front of experts.

Referring to pandemic, Dr.Ahangar made an appeal to all to follow set CovidSOP’s to contain the disease. He also stressed for judicious use of hospital resources which he said is need of the hour in given crisis, be it oxygen or any other molecule of Medicine or supportive management and the most important Human Resource.

He laid a lot of stress on immunization of all the staff members and fellow colleagues and the whole population at large that is otherwise vulnerable to this Pandemic. He emphasized the need for joining heads and hands to strategize the combat against this virus where we are fighting “Third World War”.

Dean Medical Faculty SKIMS Dr. Omar Javed Shah said the event has a great importance wherein young doctors/ scholars showcase their research which eventually helps in better patient care.

Former HOD Neurosurgery SKIMS & renowned neurosurgeon Dr. MohdAfzalWani who was the guest of honor gave detailed presentation on Neurosurgery in Kashmir.

DrSamia Rashid, Principal GMC, graced the occasion as chief guest and Prof. MohdMaqboolWani, Neurosurgery & Organizing Secretary of the event presented the vote of thanks.