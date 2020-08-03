Highway robbers gang busted: Police

In a major breakthrough, police o Monday said it busted a gang involved in highway robberies, adding one accused has been arrested and two toy guns have been recovered from his possession.

A statement said on July 30, police station Batamaloo received information that a “highway robbers gang” has intercepted a truck on the highway near Tengpora, Byepass.

“They were impersonating as militants and trying to extort money from the truck driver. However, the truck driver kept the robbers engaged and succeeded in informing police,” said the statement.

It said a police party from the police station which was detailed for night patrolling rushed to the spot and apprehended one of the robbers on the spot with the assistance of the truck driver.

“He has been identified as Imran Ahmad Shah of Meganwaji Nowgam, at present living in Gangbugh Srinagar,” said the statement, adding a Santro car (Registration No DL2CAD-3169) used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.

During checking, the statement said, officers were also able to recover two fake guns and one camouflage pouch from his possession.

Accordingly, a case (FIR No.108/2020) under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Batmaloo and investigation into the matter has been initiated, said the statement.

It said during the course of investigation, the accused revealed that he was accompanied by two accomplices who happen to be his maternal uncles.

“They have been identified as Zamir Ahmad Shah @Zamir Pacha and Javid Ahmad Shah – both residents of Nowgam. Both the accused are at large and efforts are on to effect their arrest,” said the statement. “Further investigation into the matter is in progress.”