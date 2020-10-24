Hope for early return of Pandits to Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Saturday said he was hopeful for the early return of Kashmiri pandits to Kashmir.

Addressing media persons during his visit to Durganag temple at Sonwar on the occasion of Mahanavmi, Dr Abdullah said he was also hopeful that Kashmiri pandits “can start renovation and look after the temples in Kashmir on their own,”.

“May God bring all of you (Kashmiri Pandits) back to home soon so that all temples here can be renovated by you which will help to maintain the brotherhood in Kashmir,” Dr Abdullah said.

Dr Abdullah said the purpose of his visit to the Durganag temple was to greet the people celebrating Mahanavmi. “Today is a major festival of our Hindu brethren which is also known as Ramnavmi. This Temple complex was built by late Thakur sahab which was quite painstaking. He made a lot of efforts for preservation of this ancient temple. Today this temple has witnessed a lot of development with all the facilities for the visitors. I am glad to see that even a complex has come up near it,” Dr Abdullah.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, who was seen warmly greeting the caretakers and the priest of the Durganag Temple, was also offered water by them. He walked across the premises of the temple where he met common people also.