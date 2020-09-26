Horticulture graduates stage protest

Scores of educated youth who have completed their degrees in horticulture on Saturday held a protest, demanding issuance of recruitment notification for vacant posts in the Horticulture department.

The protestors assembled at Press Enclave here and while maintaining social distancing, they raised pro-justice slogans. They said J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) has not advertised any posts for horticulture graduate since 2007.

“There are many posts lying vacant in the Horticulture department but no efforts are being made to fill these posts,” they said.

The protestors said they have repeatedly approached many officials regarding redressal to their demands, but to no avail. “Our all pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” they said, appealing the J&K government to direct authorities concerned to initiative necessary process for filling up the vacant posts.