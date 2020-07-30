Latest News, Srinagar, Today's Paper
UBEER NAQUSHBANDI
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 30, 2020, 11:49 PM

Hospital faces shortage of nursing staff

File Pic
Facing shortage of nursing staff after several of them tested positive for COVID19, SKIMS here has put many interns on nursing duty, Greater Kashmir has learnt.

An official said nearly 70 employees of the hospital have been “affected” due to COVID19. “These employees are being treated at the hospital’s vet lab, and after their recovery they are sent to home,” said the official.

Another official said that as most of these employees were from nursing staff, it has caused shortage of nurses at the hospital.

He said in order to overcome the shortage the hospital has assigned the interns with the nursing job to manage non-COVID patient.

As per hospital records, over 2000 patients receive OPD treatment at the hospital daily, while 550 non-COVID patients were admitted in its different departments.

At present, the hospital statistics show, some 2,000 to 2,500 COVID19 tests are conducted in its lab daily.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan refused to comment on the issue.

