UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 11:18 PM

Hotel Ahdoos owner Ghulam Hassan bereaved

Wife’s demise widely condoled
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 11:18 PM
NC's Ghulam Hassan Zargar Bereaved
NC’s Ghulam Hassan Zargar Bereaved

Wife of prominent hotelier Haji Ghulam Hassan Bhat owner of Hotel Ahdoos passed away on Saturday.

People from different walks of life have condoled the demise and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of wife of Ghulam Hassan.

In his message he prayed for the peace of the deceased and much needed strength to the bereaved, he has also expressed solidarity with the bereaved at this difficult time.

Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Darul Khair Sunday expressed grief over the demise.

In separate statements, AAC and Darul Khair while expressing condolence with the bereaved family termed the deceased as a pious and pro-poor woman.

The organisations while paying tributes to the deceased said that Ghulam Hassan Ahdoos and his family had a long association with the organisations and the Mirwaiz family.

AAC and Darul Khair expressed condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family, especially on behalf of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq saying that the organisations and their leadership was with them in this hour of grief. GKNN

