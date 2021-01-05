Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 1:18 AM

Hotel partially damaged in fire incident at Boulevard

UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 1:18 AM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Hotel Welcome at Boulevard here was partially damaged in a fire incident.

Reports said the broke one in one of the rooms of the hotel at 1.45 pm and spread fast.

Mohd Maqbool, the general manager of Hotel Welcome, said fire broke out in one of the rooms where a tourist was staying around 1:45 pm. “The fire was caused by a short circuit in one of the rooms. But the timely help of the locals and firefighters brought the fire under control by 3:30 pm,” said.

Meanwhile, chairman J&K Hoteliers Club (JKHC) Mushtaq Chaya has expressed regret over the fire incident. He said the property belongs to senior vice president of JKHC Riyaz Shahdad.

Chaya urged the administration to provide full support to the Hotel owner in this time of crisis.

