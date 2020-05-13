How Srinagar admin ensures delivery of groceries at doorsteps

The administration here has engaged 110 shops for delivery of groceries at doorsteps to ensure people do not face shortage of essentials amid the ongoing lockdown

An official said 40 departmental stores and private 70 shops have been engaged for the job. To keep supply of products going, the administration has also roped in 64 wholesale dealers.

The plan prepared by District Disaster Management Authority DDMA) has taken care of each areas and locality to ensure that every house gets delivery within shortest possible time once order is made.

“The district has been divided into 25 zones. In each zone, a shop has been designated and authorized for home delivery of groceries,” said Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

He said all orders are received on phone. “The designated shops are not allowed to open shutters or allow customers inside, instead the supplies are delivered at the doorsteps,” he said.

He said authorities were aware about their responsibility to reach out to people amid the COVID19 lockdown.

Choudhary said proper standard operation procedure was being followed strictly to ensure supply of the groceries.

As per the plan, an officer from the administration supervises the process of receiving calls for order and the delivery in each zone.

“This has been done to ensure people get products on government fixed rates and there is no violation of SoP,” said the official.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Sajad Qadri, who is nodal officer for the process, said that delivery boys were not allowed to enter homes.

He said the Disaster Management Authority was taking all measures to contain spread of the infection.

“At the same time, we are putting maximum efforts to minimize the inconvenience to public whose role has been appreciable for extending cooperation in adhering to all health advisories,” he said.

Meanwhile, Choudhary reviewed preparedness for further expanding the network of distribution of essential and emphasized active coordination with local public representatives and business community.

The official said the administration has finalised measures to augment the existing network of delivery of groceries, food items and vegetables with special emphasis and focus on mandatory home-delivery.

Choudhary said that in coordination with local business representatives and resident associations, the zonal committees have been authorised for operating two to three stores in every zone, on rotational basis with fixing business days.

He said movement passes and vehicles were allowed for replenishment of stocks. “Mobility days have been fixed on rotation in order to minimize footprint in markets. A nodal agency with officials and non-officials drawn from different departments and stakeholder organizations has been established at Parimpora Mandi to facilitate vegetables and fruit across districts,” he said.

He said 229 persons dealing with stocks in vegetable mandi were tested and all reports came negative. Further, he said, 80 load carriers have been deployed for supply of vegetables with special focus on red zones.

He said in order to keep a strict check on quality and pricing inter-sectoral teams and squads comprised of officials from police, FCS&CA, Legal Metrology and magistrates have been deputed for inspections and legal action.