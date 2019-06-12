Hundreds participate in Showkat Jan's Chahrum

Hundreds of people participate in the Chahrum of noted social activist and philanthropist Showkat Ahmad Jan of Magarmal Bagh.

Jan passed away after a brief spell of illness on Sunday.

Besides his relatives and friends, people from different walks of life offered Fateha at Jan’s grave. Later a condolence meeting was held a Jan’s residence at Magarmal Bagh.

Meanwhile, in a statement Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid tributes to Jan.

According to the party spokesman, a delegation of the PDP leaders led by MLC Muhammad Khurshid Alam visited the residence of the deceased and commiserated with the bereaved family. The delegation comprised former MLA Batamaloo Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Dr Ali Muhammad senior PDP leader and Parvez Ahmad, Abdul Hameed Kohseen, Arif Laigroo and Abdul Qayoom Bhat.