Hunt for new V-C Cluster University Srinagar begins

The hunt for a new Vice Chancellor (V-C) Cluster University Srinagar has begun with the varsity issuing a notification inviting applications for the post. This is the second time that the applications have been invited.

The notification issued provides that the aspiring candidate should have an “outstanding” academic record with 10 years minimum experience as “professor in a university system or equivalent position in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation”.

“The V-C being the academic as well as administrative head is expected to be a visionary with proven leadership qualities, administrative capabilities as well as teaching and research credentials,” it reads.

The age of the aspiring candidates should not be more than 65 years. “The post carries a fixed monthly pay of Rs 2,10,000 with other usual allowances,” it reads.

As per the notification, the terms and conditions of the services will be those as set forth in the Act, statutes and regulations of the University.

The J&K government has already notified reconstitution of fresh search committees to redraft the panel of candidates for the appointment of new VC for CUs Srinagar and Jammu. This is the third search committee reconstituted to draw a panel of the candidates.

The search committee for CU Srinagar is headed by VC Central University of Gujrat, Prof Rama Shankar Dubey as chairman, while director Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum technology UP, Prof A S K Sinha and Prof. Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi, Dr. Furqan Qamar are its members.

The search committee constituted for CU Jammu is headed by VC University of Lucknow, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai as its chairman while Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Rakesh Sehgal and VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Karta Prof. Ravindar Kumar Sinha are its members.

The previous panel was quashed due to some controversies attached to the selection process as the search committee had not called any professor from Jammu University (JU) or Kashmir University (KU).

The charge of VC CU Srinagar and CU Jammu has been given to VC KU Prof. Talat Ahmad and VC JU, Prof. Manoj Dhar in additional charge.