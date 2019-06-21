Hurriyat (G) flays authorities for disallowing Geelani to visit Urdu book fair at KU

Hurriyat Conference (G) has flayed the authorities for not allowing its chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani to visit Urdu Book fair at University of Kashmir here.

Geelani was invited by the students of Kashmir University to give talk on Urdu language.

Also Read | Authorities cancel Geelani's Kashmir University visit

“Scheduled to visit Urdu Book fair in University of Kashmir, Syed Ali Geelani was not allowed to step out of his residence today at 10:00 am. His Hyderpora office-cum-residence, which has been converted into jail for the last one decade, was cordoned off by extra police force to prevent him from attending this purely academic activity,” a spokesman of the Hurriyat, in a statement today, said.

“I was going to meet my beloved youth, interact and spend some time with them and it was a peaceful and apolitical event, but not only our political and religious, but academic and educational activities too are curbed and forcibly stopped with the barrel of gun,” the spokesman quoted Geelani, as having said while condemning the move.

“The youth particularly students would have been waiting in the lawns of the University and I too was eager and enthusiastic to be among them after a very long gap,” he said.

Also Read | URDU BOOK FAIR AT KU|Students invite Geelani to deliver talk today

Expressing his serious concern over the “extinction” of Urdu, Hurriyat (G) chairman said, “Most of our literature is in Urdu particularly in this sub-continent and our carelessness and non-seriousness about it will deprive not only us but our coming generations of the valuable and literary treasure of our faith and culture.”

He requested students, researchers, teachers and educationists to come forward to safeguard this language and oppose tooth and nail any “mischief to suppress it.”

Congratulating the organisers and participants the book fair, Geelani said, “These people have traveled from far off places to this strife torn land and have camped for the last one week to promote Urdu. We acknowledge their sincere efforts for this sweet language.”

Also Read | Geelani released from house detention

He appealed to the students, scholars and budding academicians to get to the zenith of knowledge and analysis as, according to him, they need to concentrate on their education, research and work hard. “They also need to remain connected to their roots as well,” he added.

“We need to be equipped with the latest technology in every field to face the present day challenges,” Geelani said.