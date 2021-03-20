I & FC Deptt conduct anti-encroachment drive

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department today launched an anti-encroachment drive at VethporaSoiteng while a plinth was being illegally constructed to encroach the land on the river bank.

According to the officials of I&FC, the department received a message from VethporaSoiteng area that a person had encroached the land on the river bank and a stone plinth was being constructed.

Officials said that the department immediately deputed a team to the site along with machinery and demolished stone masonry plinth belonging to Bilal Ahmad Badyari a resident of Vethpora.

Meanwhile, the I&FC officials in a communique informed that the department demolished a number of illegal structures at different locations on both side embankments of River Jhelum during the current year including 13 structures at Pandrathen, 09 at Panthachowk, 11 at Seer Bagh and 09 at Golpora.

Taking serious note of the encroachment at various locations, the Deputy Commissioner impressed on concerned agencies to take strong action against those people who encroach on public land.

The concerned officers informed that the anti-encroach drive will be intensified and shall continue in future also.