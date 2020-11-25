ICDS organises workshop on Poshan Abhiyan

Department of Integrated Child Development Services today organized a day-long capacity building workshop here on “POSHAN ABHIYAN’’ for the Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) of Kashmir division.

Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, Bipul Pathak, was the chief guest while as Director General, Women and Child Development, Mir Tariq Ali was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Other dignitaries who attended the workshop included Nitu Gupta, Mission Director ICDS J&K; DPO Srinagar, Zeenat Ara; Deputy Director ICDS, Kashmir Bilquees Jan; Divisional Nodal officer, NHM Dr. Misbah Samad; and CDPOs, Supervisors of Kashmir Division and other field staff.

Congratulating the ICDS department for successful completion of the “Poshan Maah, Bipul Pathak said that for a healthy society, it is imperative to make every individual free from anemia and other associated deficiencies. He stressed upon the officers to work with zeal and zest so that the goal of having “Anemia Mukt J&K” is achieved.

Bipul Pathak said that every newborn should be enrolled with AADHAR enrollment scheme so that the government has a proper record of the births and benefits of different schemes reach to every individual of the society. Bipul Pathak hailed the services and efforts of the field staff that made it possible to reach every household even during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Tariq Ali stressed upon the officers to work as a team so that the goals of different schemes are achieved within stipulated time and said that bottlenecks, if any, should be brought into the notice of the higher officials for redressal.

Mission Director ICDS, Nitu Gupta, gave an overview of the responsibilities and achievements of the department and said that ICDS functionaries have played a very pro-active role even during the COVID-19 to make “POSHAN MAAH” programme a success. She emphasized that different departments like ICDS, RDD, Panchayat Raj, Health, Education should work in a coordinated manner for achieving best results under the scheme “ POSHAN ABHIYAN’’.