Identified target persons under 18-45 age group vaccinated in Srinagar

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad on Tuesday visited various Covid-19 Vaccination Centers established in Srinagar to inspect the pace of ongoing Covid-19 Vaccination process.

On the occasion, the DC visited District Court Complex Mominabad Batamaloo, Regional Transport Office, Srinagar, Mader-e-Meharban Trust, Miskeen Bagh, Indoor Stadium and took stock of the vaccination process undertaken for beneficiaries within the age group of 18-45 across the district.

Interacting with the Vaccination staff, the DC asked them to ensure smooth conduct of the process. He enjoined upon the Medical and other supporting staff to work with added zeal and dedication for the protection of fellow citizens.He also stressed on strict adherence to the all SOPs related to Covid-19 at these centres.

The DC expressed satisfaction on the overall arrangements for vaccination and the pace of vaccination of the target groups.

He exhorted upon the beneficiaries taking the Covid-19 vaccine shots to follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviours (CABs) even after vaccination so as to keep themselves, their family and the district safe from the infection of deadly Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, during today’s vaccination drive beneficiaries from identified vulnerable groups were inoculated Covid-19 vaccine shots at different vaccination centers.

The beneficiaries who were inoculated Covid-19 vaccine shots today include shopkeepers, Shikara wallas, hotel staff, street vendors, services sector, Barbers, Bakers Meat/Poultry/ Vegetable sellers, Drivers/ Conductors, Lawyers, Journalists; faculty /staff/workers of the Universities/Colleges; Government employees on COVID duty/or in active field, Construction workers registered with Construction Workers Board; Tourism sector workers; people with disabilities, widows/single mothers, orphans, and persons with comorbid conditions.

The DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Hanief Balkhi, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar Dr Jameel, and others concerned during the visit.