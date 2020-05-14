IFAW donates PPE kits to SP College quarantine centre

Idara Falah e Aam Wakaf (IFAW), Alamgari Bazar here on Thursday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to persons engaged with running COVID19 quarantine facility at Boys Hostel SP College, Srinagar.

The COVID19 Wellness Centre has been established by district administration here.

“This humanitarian gesture has been highly appreciated by the college administration and the people who are being benefited through these PPE kits,” said a statement.

While distributing the kits, Principal SP College Prof Khurshid Ahmad Khan lauded the role of Idara for their contributions and hoped that the organization will continue their efforts in future also so that others will be motivated to join this noble cause.

The Principal also thanked all team members engaged with the running of this COVID19 Wellness Centre for their cooperation during these testing times.