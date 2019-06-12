Srinagar
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 13, 2019, 12:03 AM

IGNOU to start outreach programme

'Move aimed to enhance enrollment ratio'
IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar is starting an outreach programme to enhance its enrollment ratio.

This was announced by Dr M. Safdar Azam, Regional Director Kashmir and Dr Tariq Ashai, coordinator  IGNOU during a press conference here. 

In his address Dr Azam highlighted importance of IGNOU and its various programs particularly choice based credit system (CBCS). He also introduced the ODL concept and role of mass media for dissemination of information to the masses.

He highlighted schedule in admissions, study materials, counselling and examinations. He also highlighted provision for fee waiver for SC/ST candidates and jail inmates to pursue education from IGNOU.

Dr Tariq Ashai threw light on different aspects of learning through IGNOU and difference between the conventional and distance mode of learning and also informed the media persons about the new education technologies that are emerging on the global level

He highlighted the quality of the study material being provided by IGNOU for cracking various competitive examinations. He also impressed upon the IGNOU students to take different courses seriously to complete the programme in scheduled duration. Prof. Ashai also highlighted some success stories of the IGNOU alumni

Two gold medalists, Abdul Hameed Lone and Shahla Anwar were felicitated on the occasion for topping in Masters in Social Work (MSW) and Bachelors Degree programme at all-India level. Gold medal and citation were presented to them on the occasion.

