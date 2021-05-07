IGP Kashmir reviews security, lockdown arrangements in Srinagar

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar today visited several places of Srinagar City and reviewed security and lockdown arrangements in view of Jumat-Ul-Vida.

“IGP Kashmir visited Jamia Masjid, Dargah Hazratbal and Lal Chowk areas of Srinagar and reviewed security & lockdown arrangements of these areas. He interacted and appreciated the jurisdictional Police Officers and jawans for showing high sense of responsibility and professionalism in dealing with the situation,” police said in a statement.

It said during the visit, IGP Kashmir directed the officers for implementation of Covid-19 guidelines & SOPs strictly, moreover, he also directed them to act strictly against those found violating Covid guidelines & SOPs.

“All the sensitive areas are thoroughly under restrictions and ensure that essentials are provided to the people. He also said that situation is being monitored on daily basis to contain the spread of Covid-19,” it added.

In his message, IGP Kashmir has advised the people to understand the magnitude of the ongoing situation and follow the guidelines/SOPs strictly, adding that the lockdown is for the safety of the people.

On the occasion, IGP Kashmir was accompanied by SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhury-IPS and CRPF officers and concerned Zonal SSP.