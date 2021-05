Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, visited various parts of Srinagar on Wednesday to oversee enforcement of the Covid-19 curfew.

Top police officers along with DIG CRPF interacted with deployments of police and paramilitary forces on the ground. “He is learnt to have issued instructions to enforce the curfew while allowing doctors and paramedical staff as well as journalists towards their respective destinations without difficult,” local news agency GNS said.