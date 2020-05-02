IMHANS at forefront to counsel people with mental stress, amid COVID19

To deal with prevailing COVID19 situation effectively, Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, here is playing an active role to reach out to people in need of professional help, through different social media platforms.

For this purpose a WhatsApp group was framed under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, who is also the member of the group.

The group includes professionals (both psychiatrists and clinical psychologists) from IMHANS-K, are conducting counseling and also delivering medical advice.

The institute is running its OPDs at IMHANS, Badamwari here and SMHS hospital on daily basis. Since lockdown, more than 1,400 and 2,000 patients were attended at SMHS and IMHANS OPDs respectively, while as more than 150 patients in SMHS and 170 patients in IMHANS OPDs were provided face-to-face counseling and psycho-therapies.

More than 3,100 patients were given online counseling either on phone calls or on WhatsApp video mode while around 600 cases were given online medical advises particularly with respect to medicines.

Child Guidance and Wellbeing Centre reported 25 new cases of child and adolescents along with 200 follow-ups. Attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders were the common diagnoses received by child and adolescent population.

The Centre also conducted online three-hour training program to child-line professionals regarding how to deal with anxiety and stress related issues during the current situation.

Most of the cases expressed anxiety, death anxiety, vague somatic complaints, tension and stress, sleep problems, anger issues, marital issues and worries about current COVID19 situation.

Phone calls were also received from people both from Valley and outside, who want to visit their respective native places amid lockdown.

Counseling of COVID19 positive cases as well as their families and people under home isolation or in quarantine centres was also done on phone.

Major concerns dealt ranged from demanding various facilities including internet to health anxiety. Mostly families reported extreme worries regarding their loved ones with COVID19 infection.

The people in need of psychiatric help may contact following professional: HOD, Prof Maqbool Dar (7889818196), Registrar, Dr Insha (8716900124), Associate Professor, Dr Yasir H Rather (9419042510), Registrar, Dr Saleem (7006819035), lecturer, Dr Junaid Nabi (9797199799) Registrar, Dr Sanjeet (9419257510), lecturer, Dr Rayees Ahmed (9622427577), Registrar, Dr Warris (9419060221), lecturer, Dr Altaf Ahmad (7006244948), Registrar, Dr Hamid (9797970355), lecturer, Dr Sabreena Qadiri (9596251800), Registrar Dr Heena (9796912062), Assistant Professor, Dr Sadaqat Rehman (9419038368), Registrar, Dr Syed Karar (9682623547), lecturer, Ajaz Ahmed (7006314064), Registrar Dr Rehana (9596575213), lecturer and Consultant, Asiya Niaz (9682685622), Nadia, clinical Psychologist (9541037596), lecturer and consultant, Masood Maqbool (6006175374), Clinical Psychologist, Sabahat (9797803136), Lecturer and Consultant, Shabnam (9906473617), Clinical Psychologist, Jagmeet (7889909171), Registrar, Dr Bilal (7006351640), Registrars, Dr Shabir (9419600214) and Dr Insha Rouf (9419059524).