Immunization sessions in red zones soon: Dr Salim Khan

Head of the department, Community Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan, on Friday said government was taking extra measures in its battle against the coronavirus in the red zones.

He said owing to the increasing number of COVID19 cases in some areas, the J&K government declared these areas as red zones so that requisite measures could be taken up to tackle the dreaded pandemic accordingly.

“The aim of declaring an area a containment zone is to restrict inward or outward movement in these areas besides taking measures to limit transmission of coronavirus,” he said.

Dr Khan said infected people living in these areas should remain restricted to their homes as to prevent the contraction of virus to other people and should never come out of these areas except under emergency situations.

Dr Khan said people who need any help in case of some emergency should contact on the helpline numbers provided by the government. “Government is providing every kind of support to the people living in these areas,” he said.

Dr Khan said efforts were being made to take care of the pregnant women in the red zones and immunization sessions will be started to take proper care of the children living in these zones.

He said pregnant women can contact the government on the helpline numbers to get any kind of support.

Emphasizing the need to obey the lockdown restrictions in these areas, Dr Khan said people should take extra care of personal hygiene. “When an infected person coughs or sneezes, he may be infecting the surfaces around him. So it becomes imperative upon people living in the containment zones that they take utmost care in keeping their surroundings clean,” he asserted.